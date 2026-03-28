Saturday's Elite Eight showdown between No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 9 seed Iowa was subject to a loud first-half interruption as the horn inside the Toyota Center began blaring incessantly during a timeout, causing an 11-minute delay in the high-stakes matchup.

"Surely there's a way to unplug this," play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said over the TV broadcast. "Surely there's a horn expert somewhere in this building."

The bizarre sequence unfolded around the under-8 media timeout with the Hawkeyes leading 22-20. The delay was so lengthy that both teams began shooting to stay loose. Eventually, the horn stopped blaring, eliciting a mock cheer from the crowd.

Even after the horn stopped, the arena's video board hovering over mid-court stayed dark, indicating a technical malfunction that went beyond merely one faulty horn. The replacement horn? More like an airhorn that you might see smuggled into a soccer match.

While frustrating, the situation elicited some humorous reactions. The Iowa mascot did a favor for some fans by using foam pads to cover some ears.

Any concerns Iowa may have had over a potential interruption to its early rhythm dissipated when the Hawkeyes went on a quick 5-0 run after play resumed.