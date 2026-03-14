The top two teams in the Big 12 clash when the second-seeded Houston Cougars meet the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in Saturday's 2026 Big 12 Tournament championship game. Houston advanced to the title game with a 69-47 win over third-seeded Kansas in Friday's semifinals, while Arizona advanced with an 82-80 win over fifth-seeded Iowa State. The Cougars (28-5), who have won five in a row, are looking to win their second consecutive Big 12 Conference Tournament title. The Wildcats (31-2), who have won eight straight, finished runner-up last season after losing 72-64 to Houston in the 2025 title game.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Arizona leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 73-66 win on Feb. 21. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Houston vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Houston picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Houston vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. Arizona over/under: 137.5 points Houston vs. Arizona money line: Houston +127, Arizona -152 Houston vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Arizona streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Arizona predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (137.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the last three Arizona games. Houston is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games. Arizona, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Cougars to have three players score 12.4 points or more, including Emanuel Sharp, who is projected to score 17 points. The Wildcats are projected to have four players score 10.5 points or more, led by Brayden Burries, who is projected to score 13.2 points. The model is projecting 148 combined points.

How to make Arizona vs. Houston picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Arizona spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.