The Houston Baptist Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to square off in a Southland Tournament first-round matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The Huskies are 5-18 overall, while Incarnate Word is 8-13. Houston Baptist has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Incarnate Word.

The Huskies are favored by two-points in the latest Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist spread: Incarnate Word +2

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist over-under: 144 points

What you need to know about Incarnate Word

The Cardinals have to be hurting after a devastating 85-60 defeat at the hands of the Abilene Christian Wildcats this past Saturday. Guard Drew Lutz had a strong showing in the loss, recording 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. For the season, Lutz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Guard Keaston Willis paces the Cardinals in scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game. He also averages 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The sophomore stuffed the stat sheet in his last outing against Houston Baptist, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

What you need to know about Houston Baptist

Meanwhile, Houston Baptist found itself the reluctant recipient of an unpleasant 94-70 punch to the gut against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Saturday. Guard Pedro Castro recorded 17 points, six rebounds and one assist in the loss. The junior enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's scored 17 or more points in three of his last four outings.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Huskies will be confident they can secure a victory on Tuesday. That's because Houston Baptist has won five of its last six games against Incarnate Word, including a 72-67 triumph on March 3. However, Houston Baptist is just 2-5 in its last seven games played in March.

