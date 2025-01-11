Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Incarnate Word 9-6, Houston Chr. 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Huskies have the home-court advantage, but the Cardinals are expected to win by one point.

Incarnate Word is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Lamar just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Monday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-58 loss to the Cardinals. Incarnate Word's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Houston Chr. meant business on Monday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Lumberjacks squad that has allowed just 63.4 points per contest. Houston Chr. rang in the new year with an 83-73 win over SF Austin. The victory was some much needed relief for the Huskies as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Incarnate Word's defeat dropped their record down to 9-6. As for Houston Chr., their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 40.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've only made 29.6% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word couldn't quite finish off Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 86-83. Can Incarnate Word avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 1-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.