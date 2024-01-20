Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Lamar 9-8, Houston Chr. 3-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The Houston Chr. Huskies and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Huskies couldn't handle the Demons and fell 69-64. Houston Chr. has struggled against Northwestern State recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Lamar unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 88-69 walloping at the hands of the Cowboys.

The Huskies have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-12 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Houston Chr.'s way against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Houston Chr. made off with a 93-74 win. Does Houston Chr. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lamar turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..