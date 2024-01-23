Halftime Report

New Orleans fell flat on their face against Northwestern State on Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. New Orleans has jumped out to a quick 38-34 lead against Houston Chr. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.

If New Orleans keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-11 in no time. On the other hand, Houston Chr. will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: New Orleans 7-11, Houston Chr. 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

New Orleans is 9-1 against Houston Chr. since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. New Orleans is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored New Orleans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 92-67 defeat at the hands of the Demons. New Orleans was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-18.

Meanwhile, the Huskies dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Cardinals 78-77.

The Privateers' defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 4-12.

Looking ahead, New Orleans is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

New Orleans took their victory against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 90-69. Will New Orleans repeat their success, or does Houston Chr. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..