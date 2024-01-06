Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Nicholls State 5-8, Houston Chr. 2-9

What to Know

Houston Chr. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Houston Chr. Huskies and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Chr. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers back in December of 2023.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to 9 on offense, a fact Houston Chr. found out the hard way back in December of 2023. They were dealt a punishing 79-52 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-21.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Greene, who scored 18 points. Less helpful for Houston Chr. was Pierce Bazil's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Colonels beat the Rams 74-65 on Saturday.

The Huskies' loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.2 points per game. As for the Colonels, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

Houston Chr. came up short against Nicholls State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 68-64. Will Houston Chr. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Nicholls State is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..