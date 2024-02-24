Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Northwestern State 8-19, Houston Chr. 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Houston Chr. suffered their closest loss since November 20, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 81-78. Houston Chr. has struggled against the Lions recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Demons couldn't handle the Islanders on Monday and fell 72-61.

The Huskies' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-18. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 8-19.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Houston Chr.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Northwestern State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Houston Chr.'s 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-7 against the spread).

Odds

Northwestern State is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..