Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-13, Houston Chr. 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, SE Louisiana was not quite Lamar's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Lions fell 74-64 to the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 79-75 to the Cardinals.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 5-13.

SE Louisiana strolled past Houston Chr. when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 80-64. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..

  • Mar 01, 2023 - SE Louisiana 80 vs. Houston Chr. 64
  • Jan 05, 2023 - SE Louisiana 71 vs. Houston Chr. 59
  • Feb 12, 2022 - SE Louisiana 89 vs. Houston Chr. 84
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Houston Chr. 93 vs. SE Louisiana 80
  • Jan 06, 2022 - SE Louisiana 90 vs. Houston Chr. 81
  • Feb 05, 2020 - Houston Chr. 79 vs. SE Louisiana 76
  • Jan 23, 2019 - SE Louisiana 70 vs. Houston Chr. 67
  • Jan 17, 2018 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. Houston Chr. 69
  • Jan 21, 2017 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. Houston Chr. 71
  • Jan 05, 2017 - Houston Chr. 81 vs. SE Louisiana 74