SW Adventist Knights @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: SW Adventist 0-0, Houston Chr. 0-6

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

After three games on the road, Houston Chr. is heading back home. They will take on the SW Adventist Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Houston Chr. and Rice couldn't quite live up to the 170-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Huskies fell 65-56 to the Owls on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with Rice: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite their loss, Houston Chr. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Greene, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 23 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SW Adventist found out the hard way back in November. They were completely outmatched by the Islanders on the road and fell 111-46. SW Adventist has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Huskies' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 0-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SW Adventist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Houston Chr. against SW Adventist in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 94-62 win. Does Houston Chr. have another victory up their sleeve, or will SW Adventist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Houston Chr. has won both of the games they've played against SW Adventist in the last 2 years.