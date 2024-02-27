Halftime Report

TX A&M-CC is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 40-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

TX A&M-CC entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Houston Chr. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 17-10, Houston Chr. 6-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 26th at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Chr. is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while TX A&M-CC will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Lamar typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday TX A&M-CC proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 75-61. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.2% better than the opposition, as TX A&M-CC's was.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Demons on Saturday and fell 86-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with the Demons: they've now lost four in a row.

The Islanders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went TX A&M-CC's way against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January as the Islanders made off with a 81-59 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 13-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..