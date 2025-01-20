Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 13-6, Houston Chr. 7-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Islanders are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Saturday, TX A&M-CC earned a 69-63 win over Incarnate Word.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 66-57 on Saturday.

TX A&M-CC has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid win over Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 91-79. Does TX A&M-CC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..