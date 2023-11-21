Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UTSA after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 47-46, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just four points.

If UTSA keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, Houston Chr. will have to make due with an 0-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: UTSA 1-3, Houston Chr. 0-2

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, the Roadrunners couldn't handle the Bobcats and fell 72-62.

The losing side was boosted by Christian Tucker, who scored 16 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Less helpful for UTSA was Adante' Holiman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Houston Chr.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers on Wednesday. Houston Chr. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Roadrunners bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Monday, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UTSA is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

UTSA has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 6 years.

Nov 26, 2018 - UTSA 86 vs. Houston Chr. 82

Dec 09, 2017 - UTSA 87 vs. Houston Chr. 71

Injury Report for Houston Chr.

Injury Report for UTSA

Juan Reyna: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Justin Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Blessing Adesipe: Out (Knee)

Jordan Ivy-Curry: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

