Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Denver 6-1; Houston Christian 1-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Houston Christian Huskies are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Pioneers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. Denver should still be riding high after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.

A win for Houston Christian just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Missouri Tigers on the road and fell 105-69. Guard Andrew King put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers escaped with a win last week against the New Orleans Privateers by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76.

Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Houston Christian is now 1-6 while Denver sits at a mirror-image 6-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.80% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pioneers' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.10%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.