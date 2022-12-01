Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Denver 6-1; Houston Christian 1-6

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Pioneers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for Houston Christian just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Missouri Tigers, falling 105-69. A silver lining for Houston Christian was the play of guard Andrew King, who had 13 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win this past Friday against the New Orleans Privateers by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76.

Houston Christian is now 1-6 while the Pioneers sit at a mirror-image 6-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.80% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.