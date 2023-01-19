Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-12; Houston Christian 6-12

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. Incarnate Word lost both of their matches to Houston Christian last season on scores of 68-82 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Incarnate Word was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston Christian has finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the McNeese State Cowboys this past Saturday 90-81.

Incarnate Word and the Huskies now sit at an identical 6-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Incarnate Word.