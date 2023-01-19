Who's Playing
Incarnate Word @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-12; Houston Christian 6-12
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. Incarnate Word lost both of their matches to Houston Christian last season on scores of 68-82 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Incarnate Word was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston Christian has finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the McNeese State Cowboys this past Saturday 90-81.
Incarnate Word and the Huskies now sit at an identical 6-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Incarnate Word.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Houston Christian 74 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 24, 2022 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Houston Christian 68 vs. Incarnate Word 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - Incarnate Word 60 vs. Houston Christian 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Mar 03, 2021 - Houston Christian 72 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Mar 04, 2020 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Incarnate Word 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. Houston Christian 82
- Mar 06, 2019 - Houston Christian 118 vs. Incarnate Word 111
- Jan 30, 2019 - Houston Christian 96 vs. Incarnate Word 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston Christian 102 vs. Incarnate Word 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Houston Christian 84 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. Houston Christian 77
- Mar 05, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 86
- Feb 22, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 91