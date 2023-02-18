Who's Playing

Lamar @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Lamar 9-18; Houston Christian 8-19

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Lamar will be strutting in after a victory while Houston Christian will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Huskies are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. The Cardinals had enough points to win and then some against Houston Christian, taking their matchup 91-75.

Despite Lamar winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Houston Christian as a four-point favorite. Lamar might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston Christian's loss took them down to 8-19 while Lamar's win pulled them up to 9-18. A win for the Huskies would reverse both their bad luck and Lamar's good luck. We'll see if Houston Christian manages to pull off that tough task or if Lamar keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.