Who's Playing
Lamar @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Lamar 9-18; Houston Christian 8-19
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Lamar will be strutting in after a victory while Houston Christian will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Huskies are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. The Cardinals had enough points to win and then some against Houston Christian, taking their matchup 91-75.
Despite Lamar winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Houston Christian as a four-point favorite. Lamar might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston Christian's loss took them down to 8-19 while Lamar's win pulled them up to 9-18. A win for the Huskies would reverse both their bad luck and Lamar's good luck. We'll see if Houston Christian manages to pull off that tough task or if Lamar keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lamar have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Lamar 91 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Mar 10, 2021 - Lamar 62 vs. Houston Christian 52
- Feb 13, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Lamar 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lamar 71 vs. Houston Christian 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lamar 102 vs. Houston Christian 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Lamar 81 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Feb 27, 2019 - Lamar 110 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Jan 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Lamar 82
- Feb 21, 2018 - Lamar 87 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Dec 28, 2017 - Lamar 86 vs. Houston Christian 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston Christian 75 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Lamar 87
- Feb 15, 2016 - Houston Christian 79 vs. Lamar 78
- Jan 23, 2016 - Houston Christian 92 vs. Lamar 79