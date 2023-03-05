Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston Christian

Regular Season Records: New Orleans 10-19; Houston Christian 10-21

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are 2-8 against the New Orleans Privateers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Houston Christian and New Orleans are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET March 5 at The Legacy Center in the first round of the Southland Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Huskies ended up a good deal behind the Southeastern Louisiana Lions when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-64.

Meanwhile, the Privateers came up short against the McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday, falling 80-73.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last ten games against Houston Christian.