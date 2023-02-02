Who's Playing
NW State @ Houston Christian
Current Records: NW State 14-8; Houston Christian 7-15
What to Know
The NW State Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demons and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. NW State should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston Christian will be looking to get back in the win column.
NW State didn't have too much trouble with the Lamar Cardinals at home on Saturday as they won 80-65.
Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. If their 15-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The Demons are now 14-8 while the Huskies sit at 7-15. NW State is 10-3 after wins this season, and Houston Christian is 5-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston Christian have won six out of their last 11 games against NW State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - NW State 82 vs. Houston Christian 63
- Feb 10, 2022 - Houston Christian 76 vs. NW State 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - NW State 97 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Feb 22, 2021 - NW State 86 vs. Houston Christian 80
- Jan 02, 2021 - Houston Christian 99 vs. NW State 93
- Feb 08, 2020 - NW State 93 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Jan 05, 2020 - NW State 106 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Feb 20, 2019 - Houston Christian 92 vs. NW State 54
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston Christian 77 vs. NW State 70
- Feb 09, 2017 - Houston Christian 86 vs. NW State 69
- Jan 02, 2016 - Houston Christian 99 vs. NW State 73