Who's Playing

NW State @ Houston Christian

Current Records: NW State 14-8; Houston Christian 7-15

What to Know

The NW State Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demons and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. NW State should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston Christian will be looking to get back in the win column.

NW State didn't have too much trouble with the Lamar Cardinals at home on Saturday as they won 80-65.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. If their 15-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Demons are now 14-8 while the Huskies sit at 7-15. NW State is 10-3 after wins this season, and Houston Christian is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston Christian have won six out of their last 11 games against NW State.