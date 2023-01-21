Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-8; Houston Christian 6-13
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies lost both of their matches to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last season on scores of 70-75 and 60-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Houston Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Huskies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The game between Houston Christian and the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday was not particularly close, with Houston Christian falling 89-78.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-66 to the Lamar Cardinals. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Islanders to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the matchup.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Islanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Houston Christian 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 92 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Mar 03, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 08, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. Houston Christian 76