Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-8; Houston Christian 6-13

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies lost both of their matches to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last season on scores of 70-75 and 60-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Houston Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Huskies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The game between Houston Christian and the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday was not particularly close, with Houston Christian falling 89-78.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-66 to the Lamar Cardinals. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Islanders to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the matchup.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.