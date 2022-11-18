Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-2; Houston Christian 1-2

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will take on the Houston Christian Huskies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Broncos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory.

The contest between WMU and the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday was not particularly close, with WMU falling 81-65.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian made easy work of the Champion Christian Tigers on Monday and carried off a 119-97 win.

Houston Christian's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Western Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Houston Christian can repeat their recent success or if WMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.