Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-2; Houston Christian 1-2

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies will square off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a win while WMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Huskies made easy work of the Champion Christian Tigers on Monday and carried off a 119-97 victory.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Broncos and the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with WMU falling 81-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Western Michigan's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Houston Christian's victory pulled them up to 1-2. A win for WMU would reverse both their bad luck and Houston Christian's good luck. We'll see if WMU manages to pull off that tough task or if Houston Christian keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.