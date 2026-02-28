The fifth-ranked Houston Cougars look to get back on track as they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. Houston has dropped three straight against the top-15 gauntlet of Kansas, Iowa State and Arizona. The Cougars, however, are 23-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12, keeping them in the conversation for a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Colorado is 16-12 (6-9 Big 12). and needs a signature win to jumpstart any hopes of a late-season surge.

Tipoff from the Fertitta Center is at noon ET. The Cougars are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 139.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Houston picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Houston vs. Colorado 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Colorado vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Colorado spread: Houston -19.5 Houston vs. Colorado over/under: 139.5 points Houston vs. Colorado money line: Houston -4545, Colorado +1550 Houston vs. Colorado picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Colorado streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Houston vs. Colorado predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (139.5 points). These teams have trended to the Under this season, but this could be a potential bounce-back game for Houston as the Cougars look to rebuild some momentum after their recent slide.

Colorado averages more than 80 points per game, but also gives up around 77, so that combination could lead to a high score in this one. The model is 148 combined points as the Over hits 74% of the time.

