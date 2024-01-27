Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 41-21 lead over Kansas State.

Houston already has ten blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Kansas State 14-5, Houston 17-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Fertitta Center. Houston will be looking to keep their 16-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Tuesday, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cougars, taking the game 75-68.

L.J. Cryer was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Cyclones on Wednesday and fell 78-67.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 17-2. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 14-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Houston haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've been averaging 14.8 turnovers per game. Given Houston's sizeable advantage in that area, Kansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Houston is a big 15-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.