Halftime Report

Houston fell flat on their face against Iowa State last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Houston has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Longwood 43-16. Houston's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

Houston already has 14 blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Longwood 18-13, Houston 28-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Houston Cougars are set to clash at 9:20 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Big South postseason contest. Longwood is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

UNC-Ash. typically has all the answers at home, but two weeks ago Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 85-59 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.1% better than the opposition, as Longwood's was.

Longwood can attribute much of their success to Walyn Napper, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 assists, and Michael Christmas, who scored 18 points. It was the first time this season that Napper posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Szymon Zapala, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 69-41 defeat at the hands of the Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Houston has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lancers have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-13 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 30-4.

Odds

Houston is a big 24-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

