Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Okla. State 10-12, Houston 19-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. They and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fertitta Center. The timing is sure in Houston's favor as the team sits on 17 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Cowboys have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 32.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Houston found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 78-65 to the Jayhawks.

Despite their loss, Houston saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. L.J. Cryer, who scored 24 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Wan Roberts, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Okla. State was handed a 29-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Wildcats on Saturday. The Cowboys had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 75-72. The win was just what Okla. State needed coming off of a 83-54 defeat in their prior contest.

Okla. State relied on the efforts of Quion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Small didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Jayhawks on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 19-3. As for the Cowboys, their victory bumped their record up to 10-12.

Houston beat the Cowboys 72-61 in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. Does Houston have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cowboys turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 20.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Okla. State.