Rice Owls @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Rice 3-5, Houston 8-0

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

Rice has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 170-over/under line set for Rice's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 65-56 on Saturday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:07 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 23-10 deficit.

Rice's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keanu Dawes led the charge by scoring 14 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Rice was Alem Huseinovic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 66-60 victory over the Musketeers.

Houston can attribute much of their success to L.J. Cryer, who scored 23 points. J'Wan Roberts was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 12 rebounds.

The Owls' win bumped their season record to 3-5 while the Huskies' defeat dropped theirs to 0-6.

While fans of Rice and Houston were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, the game looks promising for Houston, as the team is favored by a full 28 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Houston has won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last 5 years.