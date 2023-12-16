Halftime Report

Houston is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Texas A&M 38-23.

Houston entered the game having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Texas A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas A&M 7-3, Houston 10-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a holiday battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Toyota Center. Texas A&M took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Houston, who comes in off a win.

Houston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 89-55 win over the Tigers. The result was nothing new for Houston, who have now won six matches by 31 points or more so far this season.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Emanuel Sharp out in front who scored 25 points along with three steals. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was L.J. Cryer, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Texas A&M let down their fans at home.

Texas A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Manny Obaseki, who scored 21 points, and Andersson Garcia who scored six points along with 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Tyrece Radford's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 10-0 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.09 points. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Houston and Texas A&M are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Texas A&M is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.