Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas State 6-5, Houston 11-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fertitta Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Texas State comes in on three and Houston on 11.

Texas State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They blew past the Yellow Jackets, posting a 110-68 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-30.

Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Aggies on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory.

Houston's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from J'Wan Roberts, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds. Roberts set a new season high mark in assists with seven. Emanuel Sharp was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds.

The Bobcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 11-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State was pulverized by Houston 80-47 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Texas State was down 45-22.

Series History

Houston has won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 4 years.