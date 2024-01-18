Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Houston looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 37-29, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Houston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-2 in no time. On the other hand, Texas Tech will have to make due with a 14-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas Tech 14-2, Houston 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Houston is heading back home. The Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Houston's defense has only allowed 51.4 points per game this season, so Texas Tech's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored Houston last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to the Horned Frogs. Houston got off to an early lead (up 12 with 8:14 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

J'Wan Roberts put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Damian Dunn, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech entered their tilt with Kansas State with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. In a tight match that could have gone either way, the Red Raiders made off with a 60-59 victory over the Wildcats. Texas Tech was down 36-24 with 19:06 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 14-2. As for the Red Raiders, they pushed their record up to 14-2 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Houston is a big 13-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.