AAC Preseason Player of the Year Caleb Mills is transferring from Houston, the school announced Tuesday. Mills led Houston in scoring as a freshman last season, helping lead the team to a 23-8 record and share of the AAC title. But the 6-foot-3 guard had dealt with an ankle injury this season and was averaging just 19 minutes off the bench in four games for the No. 11 Cougars.

"I am grateful to Coach Sampson, my coaches and teammates for the opportunities in Houston," Mills said in the university's announcement. "This decision allows me to play closer to home and is best for me and my family."

Mills is an Arden, North Carolina, native who was also recruited by Marquette, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Clemson, Florida State and Georgia Tech. The former three-star prospect figures to attract plenty of attention from high-profile programs after averaging 13.2 points and hitting 36.5% of his 3-pointers for the Cougars last season.

"We thank Caleb for his contributions to our program during his time at Houston and we wish him and his family the best in the future," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement.

Despite the loss of Mills, Houston (8-1, 3-1 AAC) arguably still has the AAC's best backcourt. Quentin Grimes, a junior transfer from Kansas, is leading the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game in his second season in the program, while fellow guard Marcus Sasser is contributing 15.3 points per game.