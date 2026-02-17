A top-5 showdown on Monday's college basketball schedule has the Houston Cougars visiting the Iowa State Cyclones. The No. 3 Cougars (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) are riding a six-game win streak, sit atop the Big 12 standings and knocked off Kansas State, 78-64, on Saturday. No. 5 Iowa State (22-3, 9-3) has won six of its last seven and is coming off a double-digit Saturday win over No. 9 Kansas. These programs have split four all-time meetings.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Houston vs. Iowa State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Iowa State vs. Houston 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Houston vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Houston spread: Iowa State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Iowa State vs. Houston over/under: 135.5 points Iowa State vs. Houston money line: Iowa State -152, Houston +126 Iowa State vs. Houston picks: See picks at SportsLine Iowa State vs. Houston streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Houston vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Iowa State vs. Houston 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (135.5 points). Houston takes its offense to another level when facing a ranked opponent as the Over is 4-2 in Cougars games versus ranked squads. The Coogs offense, overall, is among the most efficient in the nation as no team commits fewer turnovers, which leads to more scoring opportunities.

As for ISU, there are few better shooting teams in all of college basketball. The Cyclones rank seventh 3-point percentage and 13th in field goal percentage, which allows it to possess the No. 12 offensive rating in the nation. With the potency of two proficient offenses, each team is forecasted to allow seven or more points than what it gives up on average. Thus, the Over hits with plenty of points to spare with simulations calling for 146 combined points. The total is eclipsed 80% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

So who wins Houston vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?