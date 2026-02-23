Ranked Big 12 squads coming off Saturday defeats will meet on Monday's college basketball schedule as the Houston Cougars visit the Kansas Jayhawks. No. 2 Houston (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) has lost two in a row, most recently a 73-66 defeat to Arizona which was the Cougars' first home loss of the season. No. 8 Kansas (20-7, 10-4 Big 12) is coming off an 84-68 defeat to Cincinnati which was the Jayhawks' largest home loss to an unranked team in the Bill Self era. The Coogs are 3-1 all-time versus the Jayhawks.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Houston has won each of the last three matchups. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Houston vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kansas vs. Houston spread: Houston -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas vs. Houston over/under: 138.5 points Kansas vs. Houston money line: Houston -131, Kansas +110 Kansas vs. Houston picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas vs. Houston streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Houston vs. Kansas predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Kansas vs. Houston 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (138.5 points). Houston has surpassed the total in three of its last four road games, and the Over is 8-5 overall for the Cougars on the road this season. These programs have met just twice in Allen Fieldhouse, but those contests have both seen at least 140 combined points and averaged 160.5 total points.

Meanwhile, Kansas has eclipsed the O/U in three of its last four home games, including Saturday's defeat to Cincinnati. Seven players are forecasted to score at least a dozen points on Monday as both teams are projected to allow at least 4 more points than what they give up on average. That allows the teams to combine for 142 points, per the model, with the Over hitting in 66.1% of simulations.

How to make Kansas vs. Houston picks

