Houston's Kelvin Sampson recently interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Sampson was an assistant on the Bucks' staff from 2008-11 when current Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst was a member of the front office.

Sampson released a short statement to multiple media outlets after news of the interview went public: "Can't wait to compete in the Big 12 next season. Go Coogs!"

This after Sampson was presented a revised contract at some point over the last two weeks, according to the Houston Chronicle. That contract would push Sampson's salary to a level placing him among the top 15 coaches in the sport, the Chronicle reports. Sampson is scheduled to make $3.4 million next season.

Houston is in the midst of a transition from the AAC to the Big 12. The Cougars finished 2022-23 with a 33-4 record and went 17-1 in league play. They were ranked No. 1 through much of the year, earning a top seed and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

In nine seasons with the Cougars, Sampson is 232-74. Under his guidance, Houston has reached the Sweet 16 four times and made a trip to the Final Four in 2021.

Before making the jump to the NBA in 2008, Sampson was previously the coach at Oklahoma, Indiana and Washington State. He has compiled a 731-345 career record and a 24-18 mark in the NCAA Tournament.