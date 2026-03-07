The seventh-ranked Houston Cougars meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 regular-season finale on Saturday. Houston is coming off a 77-64 win over Baylor on Wednesday, while Oklahoma State downed Central Florida 111-104 in overtime on Tuesday. The Cougars (25-5, 13-4 Big 12), who are looking to finish alone in second place, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12), who are 13th in the conference, are 14-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., is set for noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 13-12, including an 8-2 edge in games played in Stillwater. Houston is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Houston vs. Oklahoma State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5.

Now, the model has simulated Houston vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Oklahoma State spread: Houston -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 148.5 points Houston vs. Oklahoma State money line: Houston -917, Oklahoma State +603 Houston vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Oklahoma State streaming: Paramount+

Top Houston vs. Oklahoma State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the last three meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in each of the last three Oklahoma State games. Houston is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is 2-1 ATS in its last three.

The model projects the Cougars to have four players score 10.5 points or more, including Emanuel Sharp's projected 18.9 points. The Cowboys are projected to have two players score 10.4 points or more, led by Anthony Roy, who is projected to score 14 points. The model is projecting 152 combined points as the Over clears more than 60% of the time.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Houston picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?