The No. 1 Houston Cougars will try to remain unbeaten when they face the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Houston was able to maintain its perfect start to the season with a 76-42 win over North Florida, easily covering the 32-point spread. Alabama has won seven of its first eight games, beating South Dakota State last Saturday in its most recent appearance.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 8 points in the latest Houston vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Houston vs. Alabama spread: Houston -8

Houston vs. Alabama over/under: 136.5 points

Houston vs. Alabama money line: Houston -360, Alabama +285

Why Houston can cover

Houston has been dominant during its unbeaten start to the season, winning its games by an average margin of 27.6 points. The Cougars are coming off a blowout win over North Florida, as they opened the game on an 8-0 run and led by 24 points at halftime. Star guard Marcus Sasser scored 12 points in eight minutes before exiting with a cut above his left eye, but he is expected to play on Saturday.

Five-star freshman Jarace Walker scored 12 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, while Ja'Vier Francis scored 14 points. Alabama struggled against one of the top teams that it has faced so far this season, losing to then-No. 20 UConn in an 82-67 final near the end of November. Houston has covered the spread in 13 of its last 16 games, while Alabama has only covered twice in its last nine road games.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has faced a tougher schedule so far this season, which gives the Crimson Tide a competitive edge on Saturday. They picked up wins against then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina in Portland the week of Thanksgiving before adding a win over South Dakota State last Saturday. Houston has not faced a ranked opponent this season, with its lone game against a team from a major conference coming in a 66-56 final over Oregon.

Noah Clowney scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds against South Dakota State, while Mark Sears added 19 points. Star freshman Brandon Miller is averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide recorded an 83-82 win in last year's meeting between these teams, and they only need to stay within three possessions to cover the spread this time around.

