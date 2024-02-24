Big 12 and national title contenders will get together Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+ as the No. 2 Houston Cougars visit the No. 11 Baylor Bears. This will be the first-ever Big 12 matchup between the two and their first meeting since Baylor defeated Houston in the 2021 Final Four. The Cougars sport a 23-3 overall record, including 10-3 in conference play, and have won four in a row. Meanwhile, the Bears are 19-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12, and they're coming off a Tuesday defeat at BYU.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The latest Houston vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus list the Cougars as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 135. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Houston vs. Baylor

Baylor vs. Houston date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Baylor vs. Houston time: Noon ET

Baylor vs. Houston TV channel: CBS

Baylor vs. Houston live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Houston vs. Baylor

For Houston vs. Baylor, the model projects Over 135 points. While the Cougars began the season with the Under hitting in eight of their first nine games, and then saw a pretty even split over the middle part of the season, the Over has been the side to back in recent Houston games. The Over is 5-1 over Houston's last six contests as its No. 1 scoring defense has been tested much more against Big 12 foes than non-conference opponents. The Over is also undefeated when Houston plays a ranked opponent, hitting in all four of those matchups this season.

Meanwhile, Baylor has one of the best offenses in the nation, ranking fourth in 3-point percentage, sixth in offensive rating and 22nd in points per game. Its defense isn't nearly as strong as the Bears rank 149th in points allowed, allowing 71 points per game, but Baylor has allowed 78-plus points in each of its last two games. The model projects four Houston players to score more than nine points, while five Bears do the same, and that allows the Over (136.5) to hit over 70% of the time. Stream the game here.

