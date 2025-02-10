The No. 5 Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12) will try to remain in a tie with Arizona atop the Big 12 standings when they host the Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5) on Monday night. Houston has won two straight games since suffering its lone conference loss to Texas Tech in overtime on Feb. 1, and it has a showdown with Arizona looming on Saturday. Baylor has won two of its last three games, including a 91-76 win over UCF last weekend. This is the first of two meetings between the Cougars and Bears this season, with the rematch set for March 8.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is favored by 9 points in the latest Houston vs. Baylor odds, while the over/under is 132.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Baylor vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Houston vs. Baylor spread: Houston -9

Houston vs. Baylor over/under: 132.5 points

Houston vs. Baylor money line: Houston -450, Baylor +345

Houston vs. Baylor streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

Houston has won 15 of its 16 games since the end of November, establishing itself as a team with a legitimate chance of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars' lone loss during that stretch came in overtime against then-No. 22 Texas Tech on Feb. 1, but they bounced back with wins over Oklahoma State and Colorado. Senior forward J'Wan Roberts scored a team-high 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting in a win at Colorado on Saturday.

He was joined in double figures by teammates Terrance Arceneaux (15), L.J. Cryer (15) and Milos Uzan (12). Sophomore forward Joseph Tugler played his role well, grabbing 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. The Cougars have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and Baylor has only covered the spread once in its last eight road games.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has won four of its last six games, with one of its losses coming in overtime at BYU on Jan. 28. The Bears beat then-No. 11 Kansas by 11 points on Feb. 1 and are coming off a 91-76 win over UCF on Saturday. They covered the spread as 11-point favorites in that win, powered by senior forward Norchad Omier's 80th career double-double.

Langston Love played in his first game since Dec. 31, scoring 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting off the bench. Houston has been struggling to win games with margin over the last few weeks, failing to cover the spread in three straight games. Baylor tends to play its best basketball at this time of the season, covering the spread in seven of its last 10 games in February.

How to make Houston vs. Baylor picks

The model has simulated Baylor vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Houston vs. Baylor, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Houston spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.