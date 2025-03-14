A pair of Cougars will square off on Friday when No. 17 BYU and No. 2 Houston clash in a Big 12 Tournament 2025 semifinal matchup. Houston (28-4) is the tourney's top seed and is 19-1 in conference play, while BYU (24-8) is the 4-seed and is 14-6 in the Big 12. UH rolled 86-55 when these teams met in early January. This is each school's second year in the conference as they are both seeking their first Big 12 tournament titles, and the victor will take on the winner of Arizona-Texas Tech in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament final.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. UH is favored by 6.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Houston odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 134.5 points. Before entering any Houston vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Houston vs. Brigham Young:

Houston vs. BYU spread: Houston -6.5

Houston vs. BYU over/under: 134.5 points

Houston vs. BYU money line: Houston: -316, BYU: +253

BYU: The Cougars are 20-12 against the spread (ATS) in 2024-25

UH: The Coogs are 16-16 versus the line this season

Houston vs. BYU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

BYU will be up against a hot Houston team: the squad just extended its winning streak to 11 as UH came out on top against Colorado by a score of 77-68 on Thursday. Emanuel Sharp racked up 19 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals, while Joseph Tugler almost dropped a double-double with 10 points and nine boards. The Coogs' defense was its typical elite self as it held Colorado to just 25% across 20 3-point attempts.

Houston has the No. 3 defensive efficiency rating, per KenPom, as its 58.4 points allowed per game are second-fewest in the nation. The Cougars limit opponents to just 38.3% from the field, which is the fourth-lowest mark in all of college basketball. Houston's offense isn't far behind its defense as Kelvin Sampson's squad knocks down 39.8% from beyond the arc, which is the second-best percentage in Division I. Also, one can't ignore that Houston simply dominated BYU when they last faced off on Jan. 4, prevailing by 31 points and easily covering as 10-point favorites.

Why BYU can cover

Meanwhile, BYU entered its tilt with Iowa State on Thursday with eight consecutive wins, and it will enter its next game with nine. The Cougars secured a 96-92 victory against the Cyclones. Among those leading the charge was Richie Saunders, who posted 23 points and five assists. Another player making a difference was Fousseyni Traore, who went 5-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line on his way to 15 points.

The Cougars of Brigham Young boast one of the best offenses in the nation, ranking among the top 10, nationally, in 2-point percentage, 3-pointers per game and assists per game. Saunders (16.2 points) is an All-Big 12 First-Team selection, and he's complemented by great depth as one of nine Cougars averaging at least 6.0 points per game. Plus, BYU has the huge spread advantage over Houston as BYU is 8-1 ATS over its nine-game win streak, while Houston is just 4-7 ATS over its 11-game win streak. UH has also dropped four straight games versus the spread entering Friday.

The model has simulated BYU vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, projecting 147 combined points.

