Houston vs. Cincinnati odds: 2019 AAC Tournament championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The two best teams all season long in the American Athletic Conference -- the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats -- will fittingly meet in the AAC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

It's a rematch of last year's title tilt, which Cincinnati won, 56-55. Houston (31-2) owns the nation's best winning percentage and has been a force from the opening game of the season. On Saturday, the Cougars edged Memphis, 61-58, in the semifinals. Meanwhile, No. 24 Cincinnati (27-6) is led by AAC Player of the Year Jarron Cumberland, who averages a team-high 18.6 points.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The Cougars are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 128.5.

The model has factored in that Houston is one of the top defensive teams in the country. The Cougars rank in the top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (37.0, second nationally), 3-point field goal percentage defense (27.7, third), scoring defense (61.1 points, eighth) and rebound margin (7.9, eighth), just to name a few.

Houston won both regular-season meetings against the Bearcats this season, including an 85-69 victory in Cincinnati exactly a week ago to clinch the AAC regular-season title outright. In that game, Cougars senior guard Corey Davis Jr., a first team all-AAC member, scored a career-high 31 points.

But just because the Cougars won both earlier meetings doesn't mean they'll cover the Houston vs. Cincinnati spread in the 2019 AAC title game.

The Bearcats had chances to win both of the earlier matchups. In the first game, Cincinnati led 58-57 with 6:11 remaining, but didn't score for the rest of the game, before losing 65-58. In the most recent matchup, the Bearcats led 47-41 with 13:11 to play in the second half before going cold again and losing by 16.

Cincinnati keeps putting itself in position to beat Houston due in large part to the play of Cumberland, who's averaging 23.5 against the Cougars this season. The junior guard has improved across-the-board this season. He has honed in his 3-point shooting (40.3 percent) and free-throw shooting (77.9), while his rebounds (4.4), assists (3.7) and steals (1.2) all are up from a year ago.

