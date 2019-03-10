Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The American Athletic Conference regular-season championship is on the line Sunday when No. 12 Houston visits No. 20 Cincinnati. Houston (28-2, 15-2), which has already clinched at least a share of its first conference championship since 1992, can win the title outright with a victory, while Cincinnati (25-5, 14-3) can earn a title share if it wins. Tipoff is set for noon ET on CBS from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Houston won the first meeting 65-58 on Feb. 10, but the Bearcats are favored by two points in the latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 128.5. Before making any Houston vs. Cincinnati picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Houston vs. Cincinnati. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Cincinnati won both the regular season and conference tournament championships last year and appear to be a lock to make its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 32 times, appeared in six Final Fours and have two national championships (1960-61 and 1961-62).

Cincinnati has clinched a winning record for the 11th straight season and have won 22 or more games in nine straight. Junior guard Jarron Cumberland (18.3 ppg) has had seven 25-plus point games this year, including 27 at Houston on Feb. 10 and 27 vs. Wichita State on Feb. 17. He scored 26 against Memphis on March 2.

But just because the Bearcats won the regular-season conference title last year does not guarantee they will win or even cover the Houston vs. Cincinnati spread on Sunday.

Houston, which is eighth in the nation in rebounding (40.8), has been red hot, winning 13 of 14 overall. The Cougars are 9-1 on the road and have won two of the past three games in the series. This is the fourth season in a row Houston has recorded 21 or more wins. The Cougars, who made the NCAA Tournament last year, have qualified for the tournament 20 times and have made five Final Four appearances.

Houston is the only team in AAC history to have two 12-game winning streaks in the same season. The Cougars are led by senior guard Corey Davis Jr. (16.2 ppg), who has scored 26 points three times in the past eight games, including at East Carolina on Feb. 27, vs. Tulane on Feb. 17 and at Central Florida on Feb. 7. He had 16 against Cincinnati in the first meeting.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Houston? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Houston spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.