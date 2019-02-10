Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 90-58 roll

The only Top 25 battle on Sunday afternoon will be the No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats visiting the No. 12 Houston Cougars. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET from the Fertitta Center.

Tied on top of the American Athletic Conference standings at 9-1 and with only four total losses between them, Houston vs. Cincinnati is loaded with postseason implications. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, with the Over-Under set at 132.

The model has taken Cincinnati's extremely strong run in conference play into account. The Bearcats lost a pair of key nonconference battles against Ohio State and Mississippi State, but that didn't carry over into American competition as they enter play on Sunday with nine consecutive victories.

Guard Jarron Cumberland has been the catalyst. He leads the team in scoring (18.6 points per game), assists (3.6) and is fourth in rebounding (4.1). Keith Williams (10.9 points per game) is the only other player who averages double-digits for the Bearcats, but with six total players who put up eight or more, Cincinnati has enough offense to complement one of the nation's best defenses (61.7 points per game).

But the Cougars are stout on defense as well, so there's no guarantee the Bearcats will cover the Cincinnati vs. Houston spread on Sunday.

Houston is giving up 60.8 points per game, good for seventh in the nation in scoring defense. The Cougars are also anchored by a strong backcourt. Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks, who average just under 30 points per game combined, are both all-conference caliber players.

Houston dominated the AAC after a setback against Temple earlier in the season, entering Sunday with seven consecutive victories. Six of those victories have come by at least nine points, which would easily cover Sunday's spread.

