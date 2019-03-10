Houston vs. Cincinnati: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch on CBS, live stream
The two top clubs in the American play Sunday to determine who will win the league
The winner of the American Athletic Conference regular season will be decided on Sunday. Lucky for us, it will be determined via a head-to-head matchup between the conference's top two teams: No. 12 Houston and No. 20 Cincinnati.
The Cougars already clinched at least a share of the crown with a win over SMU on Thursday -- the first time since 1992. But Kelvin Sampson and Co. can claim it outright against Cincinnati in Ohio -- where the Bearcats have lost just once all season.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, March 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via KenPom: Cincinnati -1
The first matchup between Houston and Cincinnati was close until Houston pulled away late. I expect a similar outcome here -- again in favor of the home team. Cincinnati wins it to clinch a share of the AAC regular season title. Pick: Cincinnati 71, Houston 66
