The No. 2 seed Houston Cougars square off with the 15th-seeded Cleveland State Vikings in a first-round matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region on Friday. Two years removed from advancing to the Sweet 16 as a No. 3 seed, the sixth-ranked Cougars (24-3) are coming off a lopsided victory in the AAC Tournament championship game. Houston goes for its eighth consecutive victory against the Vikings (19-7), who endured four straight 20-loss seasons before reaching the NCAAs by winning the Horizon League Tournament.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Awaiting the winner in the second round will be either Clemson or Rutgers. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 20-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5 in the latest Houston vs. Cleveland State odds. Before making any Cleveland State vs. Houston picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Houston vs. Cleveland State spread: Houston -20

Houston vs. Cleveland State over-under: 134.5 points

Houston vs. Cleveland State money line: Houston -4000; Cleveland State +1400

HOU: The Cougars are 11-0 when G Quentin Grimes scores at least 20 points

CLEVEST: The Vikings are 19-4 since starting the season 0-3

Why Houston can cover

Grimes averaged a team-leading 17.9 points during the regular season and has picked it up a few notches during the stretch run. The AAC Player of the Year, he scored at least 20 points in six of the last nine games, including back-to-back 21-point efforts in the conference tourney semifinal and title games. Grimes was red-hot from distance in the AAC Tournament, burying 14 of 26 3-point attempts.

Sophomore guard and second-leading scorer Marcus Sasser (13.7 points per game) struggled at the end of the regular season, failing to hit double figures in four of the last six games. He regained his scoring touch during the conference tournament, averaging 14.7 points in the three games. Point guard DeJon Jarreau, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, has scored in double figures in five straight, averaging 14.2 points in that span.

Why Cleveland State can cover

Senior guard/forward Torrey Patton topped the Vikings in scoring during the regular season with an average of 14.0 points, but he went on a tear during the Horizon League Tournament. The 6-foot-5 Patton averaged 22.3 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor (26 of 51) in the run to the Horizon tourney championship. He carries a streak of four straight double-doubles into the NCAAs.

Junior guard Tre Gomillion also has elevated his play over the past four games, shooting over 50 percent in each while averaging 18.0 points -- nearly double his regular-season average -- and notching a pair of double-doubles. The hot streak followed a three-game stretch in which Gomillion managed a total of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Cleveland State is holding opponents to 30.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

