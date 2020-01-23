Houston vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Houston

Current Records: Connecticut 10-7; Houston 14-4

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fertitta Center at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The #25 Houston Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while UConn will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding UConn back was the mediocre play of G Alterique Gilbert, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday, taking their contest 65-54. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: F Fabian White Jr. (14), G Dejon Jarreau (12), G Quentin Grimes (10), and G Marcus Sasser (10).

UConn isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 9), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Huskies are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Huskies took a serious blow against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 84-45. The defeat knocked the Huskies out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cougars with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Connecticut.