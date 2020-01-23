Houston vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Houston vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Houston
Current Records: Connecticut 10-7; Houston 14-4
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fertitta Center at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The #25 Houston Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while UConn will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding UConn back was the mediocre play of G Alterique Gilbert, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday, taking their contest 65-54. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: F Fabian White Jr. (14), G Dejon Jarreau (12), G Quentin Grimes (10), and G Marcus Sasser (10).
UConn isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 9), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Huskies are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Huskies took a serious blow against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 84-45. The defeat knocked the Huskies out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cougars with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Connecticut.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 84 vs. Connecticut 45
- Feb 14, 2019 - Houston 71 vs. Connecticut 63
- Mar 04, 2018 - Houston 81 vs. Connecticut 71
- Mar 10, 2017 - Connecticut 74 vs. Houston 65
- Feb 22, 2017 - Houston 75 vs. Connecticut 70
- Dec 28, 2016 - Houston 62 vs. Connecticut 46
- Feb 28, 2016 - Houston 75 vs. Connecticut 68
- Jan 17, 2016 - Connecticut 69 vs. Houston 57
