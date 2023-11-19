The Dayton Flyers will face off against the No. 6 Houston Cougars at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena in the 2023 Charleston Classic championship game. Houston is 5-0 overall, while Dayton is 3-1 overall. The Cougars beat Towson and Utah on their way to the championship game, while Dayton bested LSU and St. John's.

Despite its overall success, Houston has underwhelmed from a betting standpoint with a 2-3 record against the spread, while Dayton is 2-1 against the number. The Cougars are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Dayton odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 128.5 points. Before entering any Dayton vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Houston vs. Dayton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Dayton vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Dayton spread: Houston -12.5

Houston vs. Dayton over/under: 128.5 points

Houston vs. Dayton money line: Houston: -881, Dayton: +583

Houston vs. Dayton picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Dayton

Last Friday, the Flyers earned a 88-81 win over the St. John's Red Storm. Dayton got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nate Santos out in front who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and three assists. DaRon Holmes II was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

After making second-team All-Atlantic 10 as a freshman and first-team as a sophomore, Holmes is a player of the year candidate in the conference. He's averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game so far this season and is also shooting a career-best 84.8% from the free-throw line. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Houston

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Friday to stay unbeaten. It came out on top against the Utah Utes by a score of 76-66. Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. J'Wan Roberts dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Emanuel Sharp scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Cougars welcome back nearly half their scoring and minutes played from a team that went 33-4 last season while making their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Cryer, a Baylor transfer, is the team's leading scorer thus far, averaging 15.4 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Houston vs. Dayton picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 87-56 roll on top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.