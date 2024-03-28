Teams with deep tournament traditions meet when the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils battle the top-seeded Houston Cougars in a 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region Sweet 16 matchup on Friday. The Blue Devils (26-8), who are competing in their 46th NCAA Tournament, including their 33rd Sweet 16, advanced with a 93-55 win over James Madison on Sunday. The Cougars (32-4), who are competing in their 25th NCAA Tournament and 16th Sweet 16, outlasted Texas A&M 100-95 in overtime on Sunday. Houston has won 13 of the past 14 games, while Duke has won five of seven.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 9:39 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 4-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134. Before making any Houston vs. Duke picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Houston vs. Duke spread: Houston -4

Houston vs. Duke over/under: 134 points

Houston vs. Duke money line: Duke +159, Houston -191

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games

HOU: The Cougars are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard LJ Cryer has been red hot of late, and is coming off a 20-point, four-assist and three-rebound performance in Sunday's win over Texas A&M. It was his third double-digit scoring effort in the past four games. He had 20 points in an 82-59 win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Cryer, who is in his first season at Houston after three years at Baylor, is averaging 15.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes.

Senior guard Jamal Shead was instrumental in propelling the Cougars past Texas A&M on Sunday. He finished with 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds before fouling out late. He has five double-doubles on the year, including two in the last four matchups. In 36 games, all starts, Shead is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.6 minutes.

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past four games, including a 28-point and 14-rebound performance in a 74-69 loss to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. He scored 14 points while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's win over James Madison. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.3 minutes.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is senior guard Jeremy Roach. He has been dominant of late, scoring 10 or more points in four of the past five games. He had 15 points and six assists in Sunday's win over James Madison. In four years at Duke, he has started 106 of 128 games, including 31 of 33 this year. In 32.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

