The top-seeded Houston Cougars will look to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in four years when they take on the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils in a 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region Sweet 16 showdown in Dallas. The Blue Devils (26-8), who finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season standings, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the fifth time since 2015. The Cougars (32-4), who are 18-2 in their past 20 games, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the eighth time and third in four years. Duke and Houston will meet for the first time.

The game from the American Airlines Center will tip off at 9:39 p.m. ET. Duke is averaging 79.8 points per game, while Houston averages 73. The Cougars are 4-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Houston vs. Duke picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Duke and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Duke vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Duke spread: Houston -4

Houston vs. Duke over/under: 134.5 points

Houston vs. Duke money line: Duke +158, Houston -190

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games

HOU: The Cougars are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

Houston vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Houston can cover

Sophomore Emanuel Sharp is coming off a 30-point and three-rebound effort in Sunday's NCAA Tournament second-round win over Texas A&M. It is the fourth time in five games where he has reached 13 or more points. In an 82-59 win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, he scored 17 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. In 36 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.1 minutes.

Also coming up big against the Aggies on Sunday was senior forward J'Wan Roberts. He just missed registering a double-double, scoring 13 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and adding two assists and two steals. He recorded four double-doubles on the season, including an 11-point and 13-rebound effort in a 78-65 loss at Kansas on Feb. 3. He scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while adding five assists and four blocks in a 68-67 loss at TCU on Jan. 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past four games, including a 28-point and 14-rebound performance in a 74-69 loss to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. He scored 14 points while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's win over James Madison. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.3 minutes.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is senior guard Jeremy Roach. He has been dominant of late, scoring 10 or more points in four of the past five games. He had 15 points and six assists in Sunday's win over James Madison. In four years at Duke, he has started 106 of 128 games, including 31 of 33 this year. In 32.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Duke vs. Houston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 141 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Duke, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.