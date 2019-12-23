Houston vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 23 from projection model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Houston and Georgia Tech. Here are the results:
The Houston Cougars will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stan Sheriff Center as part of the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Houston is 8-3 overall, while Georgia Tech sits at 5-5. Houston enters Monday's matchup having won six of its last seven games, while Georgia Tech stumbles into the contest having lost three of its last four. The Cougars are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Houston odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before locking in any Houston vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Georgia Tech vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- both teams combined for 35 turnovers -- Georgia Tech prevailed over Boise State 74-60 on Sunday. Forward Moses Wright was the offensive standout of the contest for the Yellow Jackets, picking up 18 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. For the season, Wright is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Houston took its game against Portland on Sunday by a conclusive 81-56 score. Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Quentin Grimes led the charge as he finished with 18 points and six assists in addition to five boards. The Cougars enter Monday's matchup against Georgia Tech averaging 78.0 points per game, which ranks 30th in the country. Houston is led by Grimes, who's averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Guard Nate Hinton has also been a catalyst for the Cougars this season, averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

-
