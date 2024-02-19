A Big 12 showdown features the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (20-5) and the No. 3 Houston Cougars (22-3) squaring off on Monday evening. The Cyclones are playing great basketball, winning four straight games. On Saturday, Iowa State beat Texas Tech 82-74. Likewise, Houston has been on a roll lately. The Cougars are winners of three straight matchups. On Feb. 17, Houston defeated Texas 82-61.

Tipoff from the Fertitta Center in Houston is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 127.5. Before making any Houston vs. Iowa State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. Houston and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Houston vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Houston spread: Cougars -9.5

Iowa State vs. Houston over/under: 127.5 points

Iowa State vs. Houston money line: Cougars -473, Cyclones +357

HOU: Houston has hit the 1H ML in 30 of its last 36 games

ISU: Iowa State is 18-7 ATS this season

Why Iowa State can cover

Junior guard Keshon Gilbert has been one of the top contributors for Iowa State. The Missouri native leads the team in scoring (14.2) with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In his last contest, Gilbert finished with 24 points, eight boards and five assists.

Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey brings elite quickness and instincts onto the court. The Iowa native leads the team in assists (5.5) and steals (2.9) and contributes 13.2 points per game. On Feb. 13, Lipsey had 15 points, four assists and three steals.

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard LJ Cryer excels as the No. 1 offensive option in the backcourt. Cryer is an elite 3-point shooter and scores off the dribble with ease. The Texas native averages a team-high 15.3 points and shoots 38.5% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Cryer dropped 26 points and went 6-of-9 from three.

Senior guard Jamal Shead is another strong playmaker for Houston. Shead provides this group with a hard-nosed defender with great court vision as a playmaker. He leads the team in assists (5.8) with 12.8 points per contest. On Feb. 17 against Texas, Shead notched 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

How to make Houston vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 135 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?